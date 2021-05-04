JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $760,000 Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.