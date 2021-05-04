JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider David Fletcher Buys 1,500 Shares

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider David Fletcher acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £10,725 ($14,012.28).

JCH stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 710 ($9.28). The company had a trading volume of 146,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 728 ($9.51). The company has a market capitalization of £415.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

