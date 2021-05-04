JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $74.28 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00275353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.01147684 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00727602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,727.01 or 1.00060965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,984,648 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

