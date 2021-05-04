Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £104.68 ($136.76).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,930 ($103.61) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 7,409 ($96.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion and a PE ratio of -78.86. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,285.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,905.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

