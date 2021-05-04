JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $213.52. 146,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,137. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.