JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.33. 43,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

