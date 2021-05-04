JustInvest LLC Buys 21,074 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 197,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 417,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.