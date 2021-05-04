JustInvest LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

LOW traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.51. 52,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,384. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.83 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

