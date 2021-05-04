JustInvest LLC Cuts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 776,952 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KB traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 1,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,644. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

