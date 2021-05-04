JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $15.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.10. 41,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

