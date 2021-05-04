JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.64 and a 200-day moving average of $632.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $684.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.