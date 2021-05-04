Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

KALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

