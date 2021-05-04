Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.54. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

