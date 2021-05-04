Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

KARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company.

KARO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,615. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

