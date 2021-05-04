Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

