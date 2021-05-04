KBC Group NV Acquires 26,015 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

