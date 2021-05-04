KBC Group NV Acquires 413 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $350.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.54 and a 200-day moving average of $344.13. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

