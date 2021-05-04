KBC Group NV Purchases 928 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Ciena stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,815 shares of company stock worth $2,364,439 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

