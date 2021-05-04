KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

