KBC Group NV Sells 6,475 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE opened at $272.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average is $236.38. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

