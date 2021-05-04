KBC Group NV Takes $5.92 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 322,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $682,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,315.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,924. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.