Keep Network Trading 35.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $347.45 million and $6.63 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.00890561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,733.58 or 0.10250162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00101815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.