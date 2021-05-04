KeeperDAO Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $404.12 or 0.00744325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

