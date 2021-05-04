Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,855. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

