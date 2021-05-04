Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.