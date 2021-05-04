Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 48,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

