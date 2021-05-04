Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.31.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.74 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 428,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.