Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KINS opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a P/E ratio of -137.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

