KKR & Co. Inc. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,710 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 1,855 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

