KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $21.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

