Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $143.74 million and $7.25 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $800.15 or 0.01434553 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

