kneat.com, inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for kneat.com in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 million.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of kneat.com from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CVE:KSI opened at C$3.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14. kneat.com has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.18 million and a PE ratio of -36.05.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

