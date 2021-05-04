Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KHOLY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Koç Holding AS has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $16.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

