Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €23.90 ($28.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €16.03 ($18.86) and a 52 week high of €27.46 ($32.31).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.