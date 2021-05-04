Komodo Price Reaches $2.61 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Komodo has a market cap of $328.08 million and $13.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.73 or 0.00459855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00188515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00200342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010839 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,598,603 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

