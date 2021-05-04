Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

