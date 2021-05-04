Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $43,147.50 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

