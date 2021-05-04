Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.
In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.