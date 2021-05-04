Krios (GIG) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Krios has a market cap of $3.36 million and $245.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00185789 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.