K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.58 and a 200-day moving average of €8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

