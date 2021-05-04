Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $51.14 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

