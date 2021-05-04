Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-2.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32 billion-$16.32 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $51.14 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.