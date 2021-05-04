L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. 1,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

