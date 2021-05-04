L.B. Foster Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,921% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

FSTR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,381 shares during the period. L.B. Foster accounts for 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

