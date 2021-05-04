L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $213.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

