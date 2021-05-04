L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

