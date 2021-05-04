LABS Group (LABS) One Day Volume Tops $1.37 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00266029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.34 or 0.01153765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00737876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,412.42 or 0.99595328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

