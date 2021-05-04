LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to Buy

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

