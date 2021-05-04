Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $54.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $220.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,928 shares of company stock worth $2,750,561. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

