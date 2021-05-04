Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

