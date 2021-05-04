Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.49

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 293,513 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.49. The company has a market capitalization of £215.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

